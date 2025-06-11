Left Menu

Ian Bishop Calls for West Indies Cricket Revamp Amid Player Exits

Former West Indies pacer, Ian Bishop, urges a strategic overhaul of the cricket team ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup following their recent series loss to England. Nicholas Pooran's retirement and inconsistent performances highlight the urgent need for a reset to reclaim competitive form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:26 IST
Ian Bishop Calls for West Indies Cricket Revamp Amid Player Exits
West Indies team. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Following the West Indies' recent series defeat to England, former pacer and commentator Ian Bishop has called for a strategic overhaul in preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Bishop's remarks were prompted by the team's latest loss, where they were defeated by 37 runs in Southampton during the final T20I.

The team's transition phase has been further complicated by the unexpected retirement of Nicholas Pooran, a leading T20I batter, who bowed out of international cricket at the age of 29. Pooran, a key performer, accumulated 2,275 runs in T20 internationals at an average of 26.14 and a strike rate of 136.39. In ODIs, he amassed 1,983 runs, averaging nearly 40 and achieving three centuries.

Bishop highlighted the team's struggle for consistency, citing the underperformance of players like Johnson Charles and Brandon King. Charles, since 2024, has managed just 418 runs in 18 matches, while King has not featured in the T20I lineup since last year. In recent global tournaments, the team has failed to reach desired depths, with Pooran's stellar efforts insufficient in reversing their fortunes. The bowling setup remains a significant concern as the team grapples with maintaining their competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025