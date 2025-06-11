Left Menu

Servotech Siliguri Strikers Set for Bengal Pro T20 League 2025

The Servotech Siliguri Strikers prepare for the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025, with both men's and women's teams eager to compete. The tournament begins on June 12, and team director Rishabh Bhatia expresses confidence in their balanced squad. Recent trials drew aspiring talents from North Bengal.

Servotech Siliguri Strikers Set for Bengal Pro T20 League 2025
Servotech Siliguri Strikers (Photo: Servotech Siliguri Strikers, Bengal Pro T20 League). Image Credit: ANI
Preparations for the much-anticipated Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 are nearing completion, with the Servotech Siliguri Strikers primed for action. Scheduled to begin on June 12, the Strikers are fielding robust men's and women's squads, aiming for a strong performance in this competitive season.

Rishabh Bhatia, Director of Servotech Sports, has expressed optimism as the team gears up for the tournament's second season. 'We're entering the league with confidence,' he declared, highlighting the team's impressive journey and balanced lineup. The Strikers are positioned as formidable title contenders this year.

An open trial in Kolkata attracted numerous North Bengal aspirants, offering a glimpse of potential future stars. Select players, nine men and two women, have been invited to train with the team. Here's a look at the squads: Men's includes Akash Deep, while the women's team features Priyanka Bala among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

