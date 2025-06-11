Left Menu

Lance Stroll Cleared for Canadian GP Comeback

Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll will race in his home Grand Prix in Canada after missing the Spanish GP due to wrist and hand pain. Following a successful medical procedure, Stroll completed practice laps in France, preparing for his return and aiming to perform before his local fans.

Lance Stroll, the Canadian Formula 1 driver, has been cleared by Aston Martin to race at the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix. This follows his absence from the Spanish GP due to pain in his hand and wrist.

Stroll, a native of Montreal, expressed his excitement to return and race in front of his home crowd. 'I was always going to fight hard to be ready to race in front of the Montreal crowd,' he stated.

The racing team's decision comes after Stroll underwent a successful medical procedure. He has since conducted practice laps in France to prepare for the event. Stroll currently has 14 points this season, while his teammate Fernando Alonso has scored only 2.

