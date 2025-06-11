Left Menu

Steve Smith Sets Record as Top Overseas Scorer at Lord's

Australian cricket star Steve Smith achieved a historic milestone by becoming the highest overseas run-scorer in Test matches at London's Lord's Stadium during the WTC final against South Africa. Smith's 66-run inning solidified his reputation as a crucial player in ICC knockout scenarios.

Australia batter Steve Smith (Photo: X/@HomeOfCricket). Image Credit: ANI
In an remarkable achievement, former Australian captain Steve Smith has emerged as the highest run-getter among overseas players at London's legendary Lord's Stadium during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa on Wednesday. The 36-year-old showcased his batting prowess with a solid knock of 66 runs off 112 balls, hitting 10 boundaries along the way.

This latest performance has taken Smith's total to 591 runs in just six matches and 10 innings at Lord's, boasting an impressive average of 59.10. Smith's tenure at the 'Home of Cricket' includes three half-centuries and two centuries, with a personal best of 215. Other notable performers at the ground have been Australia's Warren Bardsley, West Indies' Garfield Sobers, Australia's Don Bradman, and West Indies' Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

Smith's feat also sees him surpass Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in terms of fifty-plus scores in ICC tournament knockout matches, securing his position as Australia's ultimate clutch player. Despite Australia being at a precarious 16/2, Smith's controlled innings ensured a respectable total. South African bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen showed their mettle with two wickets each, restricting Australia to 190/6 by the end of the second session.

