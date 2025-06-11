Controversy Surrounds Doping-Fueled Enhanced Games in Las Vegas

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has called on public authorities in the United States to prevent the Enhanced Games, scheduled to be held in Las Vegas next year, from taking place.

This event promotes the use of performance-enhancing drugs under medical supervision, undermining the health of athletes and the integrity of sports, according to WADA President Witold Banka.

Amid the controversy, Banka emphasized the legal pathways available to stop the games, while USADA's Travis Tygart criticized Banka's understanding of free markets and democracy.

