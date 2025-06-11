USGA's Stance on Driver Testing Controversy Amidst Major Tournaments

The United States Golf Association (USGA) has firmly decided against releasing driver testing results or modifying their protocols, despite notable recent breaches involving top golfers.

USGA CEO Mike Whan emphasized that the association performs these tests primarily to assist players, manufacturers, and tours, and remains committed to keeping these details private.

Whan argued that publicizing infractions like non-conforming clubs often causes unwarranted sensationalism, detracting from the integrity of the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)