USGA's Stance on Driver Testing Controversy Amidst Major Tournaments

The USGA will not alter driver testing protocols or release results, even after prominent players' clubs failed tests last month. CEO Mike Whan confirmed the association’s commitment to privacy amidst recent PGA Championship controversies. Testing ensures compliance with rules without sensationalizing incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) has firmly decided against releasing driver testing results or modifying their protocols, despite notable recent breaches involving top golfers.

USGA CEO Mike Whan emphasized that the association performs these tests primarily to assist players, manufacturers, and tours, and remains committed to keeping these details private.

Whan argued that publicizing infractions like non-conforming clubs often causes unwarranted sensationalism, detracting from the integrity of the game.

