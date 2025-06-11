Steve Smith's Strategic Edge at Lord's: Australia vs. South Africa

In an intense Test match at Lord's, Steve Smith's confident innings of 66 runs placed Australia in a commanding position against South Africa. Hoping to leverage the unpredictable bounce on the second day of the World Test Championship final, Smith aims to exploit South Africa's frail batting lineup. With a 169-run lead, the Australian team looks to secure early wickets and extend their advantage.

Reflecting on the opening day, Smith acknowledged missed chances to extend Australia's score beyond 212 in their first innings. Despite the challenging conditions, which witnessed 14 wickets fall, Smith remains optimistic about Australia's position, expressing confidence in their ability to take control in the forthcoming sessions.

The veteran batsman, returning from a hiatus, reveled in the familiar grounds of Lord's, despite being dismissed by part-time spinner Aiden Markram. His dismissal left him pondering his approach, yet his performance has set the tone for a potentially decisive day of cricket ahead.