Australia's Bowling Brilliance Shines at Lord's Against South Africa

Australia turned a challenging morning into a triumphant day at the World Test Championship at Lord's, as an exhilarating bowling display left South Africa teetering by stumps.

The day, dominated by bowlers, saw 14 wickets fall for just 255 runs, with South African pacers initially putting Australia in a difficult position by restricting them to 212.

Mitchell Starc, with support from Josh Hazlewood and captain Pat Cummins, led a fierce Australian pace attack, reducing South Africa to 43-4, in response, illustrating the potency of their bowling strategy under sunny skies.

