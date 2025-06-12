Left Menu

Australia's Bowling Brilliance Shines at Lord's Against South Africa

On the first day of the World Test Championship at Lord's, Australia showcased exceptional bowling after a shaky start. South Africa, despite Kagiso Rabada's impressive 5-51, struggled against Australia's pace attack, ending the day at 43-4. Mitchell Starc led the attack, with vital contributions from Steve Smith and Beau Webster.

Australia's Bowling Brilliance Shines at Lord's Against South Africa
Australia turned a challenging morning into a triumphant day at the World Test Championship at Lord's, as an exhilarating bowling display left South Africa teetering by stumps.

The day, dominated by bowlers, saw 14 wickets fall for just 255 runs, with South African pacers initially putting Australia in a difficult position by restricting them to 212.

Mitchell Starc, with support from Josh Hazlewood and captain Pat Cummins, led a fierce Australian pace attack, reducing South Africa to 43-4, in response, illustrating the potency of their bowling strategy under sunny skies.

