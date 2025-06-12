Left Menu

2026 FIFA World Cup Host Cities Tackle Immigration Concerns

U.S. cities preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup face challenges in addressing concerns over President Trump's immigration policies, including a travel ban. As the event approaches, organizers are focused on ensuring safety and protecting human rights, while managing potential geopolitical issues and international fan concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 03:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 03:38 IST
2026 FIFA World Cup Host Cities Tackle Immigration Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup escalate, host cities in the U.S. grapple with complexities arising from President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies, notably a travel ban impacting several nations.

Sports, civic, and human rights leaders are navigating a delicate balance of ensuring safety, respecting rights, and fostering an inclusive environment amid political tensions.

Despite challenges, FIFA President Gianni Infantino remains optimistic about the global event's success, whereas U.S. officials emphasize secure entry protocols for international fans amidst protests and policy disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025