2026 FIFA World Cup Host Cities Tackle Immigration Concerns

As preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup escalate, host cities in the U.S. grapple with complexities arising from President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies, notably a travel ban impacting several nations.

Sports, civic, and human rights leaders are navigating a delicate balance of ensuring safety, respecting rights, and fostering an inclusive environment amid political tensions.

Despite challenges, FIFA President Gianni Infantino remains optimistic about the global event's success, whereas U.S. officials emphasize secure entry protocols for international fans amidst protests and policy disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)