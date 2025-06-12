Adam Scott Eyes 100th Major Milestone Amid Golf Legends' Shadows

Australian golfer Adam Scott is just one year away from a significant milestone in his illustrious career. The U.S. Open marks his 96th consecutive major championship appearance, dating back to the 2001 British Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. While Scott has one major title under his belt, he sees this milestone as a testament to his enduring career.

As Scott approaches his 100th career major, his consistency stands out. He notes how few players, like Mickelson and McIlroy, manage to avoid significant setbacks. The record for consecutive majors is still held by legendary Jack Nicklaus, who played in 146 straight. Despite facing challenges, Scott remains optimistic about his future in golf.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Open, a highlight in the golfing calendar, maintains its prize money at $21.5 million, showcasing its significance in the sport. The USGA continues to ensure rigorous equipment checks, reassuring fairness in the game. Amid wet conditions in Pittsburgh, local efforts ensure the tournament's smooth running.