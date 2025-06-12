Jack Grealish Omitted from Man City's Club World Cup Squad Amid Squad Revamp

Jack Grealish has been omitted from Manchester City's squad for the Club World Cup, raising questions about his future at the club amid a major squad overhaul. Grealish, a British record signing in 2021, played a pivotal role in the team's previous triumphs.

Despite his contribution to the club's successes, Grealish has become an increasingly peripheral figure with his limited league starts last season. His exclusion from the squad intensifies speculation of a possible offseason departure as manager Pep Guardiola undertakes a significant squad revamp following a trophyless campaign.

The revamped squad, set to compete in the tournament, features fresh recruits like Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders. City's initial match against Wydad Casablanca in Philadelphia next Wednesday will showcase the beginnings of this new era for the team.