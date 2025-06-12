Mitchell Starc Shines as Top Wicket-Taker in ICC Finals History

In a remarkable feat, Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has surpassed Indian veteran Mohammed Shami to become the leading wicket-taker in International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament finals. This achievement was secured during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at the esteemed Lord's Cricket Ground.

Australia, having been bowled out for a moderate score after South Africa elected to field first, witnessed Starc's brilliance early on. Known as 'first-over Starc,' he dismissed Aiden Markram for zero with a deadly inswinger. By the day's end, Starc's performance saw him collecting 2/10 off seven overs. Throughout five ICC finals, he has captured 11 wickets at an average of 26.63, including a standout 3/55 against India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final held in Ahmedabad, contributing to Australia's victory.

Mohammed Shami, on the other hand, secured 10 wickets across four ICC finals, averaging 38.90 with a best of 4/76 during the 2021 WTC final against New Zealand. Starc also tied with Indian pace legend Zaheer Khan as the joint-second-highest wicket-taker in ICC knockouts, boasting 22 wickets at an average of 24.31 and best figures of 3/34. Still leading the pack is Sri Lankan spin maestro Muttiah Muralitharan, with 23 wickets at an impressive 23.39 average, and best figures of 4/31.

In the ongoing WTC final, Australia, initially struggling at 67/4, was propelled by a 79-run partnership between Steve Smith, who scored 66, and Beau Webster with 72. Following a 46-run collaboration with Alex Carey, the team neared the 200-mark. However, South African bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, with figures of 5/51 and 3/49 respectively, ensured Australia's innings ended at 212. South Africa's response faltered early, losing four wickets for 43 runs, with Mitchell Starc claiming two, leaving them trailing by 169 runs at day's close.