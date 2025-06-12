Left Menu

Trailblazing at 40+: Retired Commander Gauri Mishra's Triple Triumph at World Masters Games

Commander (retired) Gauri Mishra made history by winning three medals in track cycling, including two golds, at the 2025 Summer World Masters Games in Taiwan. Despite limited resources, her determination and hard work proved triumphant, showcasing that age is no barrier to achieving one's dreams.

Updated: 12-06-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:10 IST
Gauri Mishra. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a spectacular showcase of resilience and talent, retired Naval Officer Commander Gauri Mishra clinched three medals at the 2025 Summer World Masters Games in Taiwan. The esteemed event, held from May 17 to 30, witnessed Mishra's outstanding performance in track cycling, where she secured two golds and one silver. Her victories came in the Individual Time Trial - 500m for Women over 40, Scratch Race - 5km for Women over 40, and Individual Pursuit - 2km for Women over 40 categories.

Reflecting on her achievements, Commander Mishra, in conversation with ANI, emphasized the pivotal role of passion in her journey. 'When I started, resources were scarce, and professional training was not readily available for athletes of my age,' she expressed. 'All I had was passion, and with unyielding effort, I now proudly hold two golds and a silver.' To aspiring women, her message remains clear: 'There is no age to dream.'

The World Masters Games, governed by the International Masters Games Association (IMGA), offer an international platform for athletes over 30. This competition, which follows the year after the Olympics, celebrates sports among middle-aged participants, promoting athletic involvement for all. The first edition took place in Toronto, Canada, in 1985, marking a legacy of competitive spirit across generations.

