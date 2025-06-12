Rabada's Fiery Five: A Test Cricket Spectacle at Lord's

South African cricket star Kagiso Rabada delivered a stunning five-wicket performance, marking a significant highlight on the opening day of the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's. Rabada's spell was both decisive and outstanding, propelling him past Allan Donald to become the fourth-highest wicket-taker in Test history, with crucial dismissals including Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green.

Reflecting on the day's play, former pace legend Dale Steyn praised Rabada's tactical aggression, emphasizing the bowler's knack for capitalizing on opportunities. Steyn also analyzed Australia's bowling attack, particularly Mitchell Starc's impactful performance, which saw South Africa reduced to 43/4 at close of play, with early breakthroughs against key SA batsmen.

Starc's aggressive bowling through the air left South African batsmen struggling to find their footing. Steyn lauded Starc's match temperament and consistency, noting his reputation as a formidable Test bowler. As the day concluded, Australia held a lead of 169 runs, setting the stage for an intense battle ahead.

