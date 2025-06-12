Leroy Sané's Potential Move to Galatasaray: Contract Talks in Turkey

Germany's dynamic winger, Leroy Sané, has arrived in Turkey for discussions with Galatasaray concerning a free transfer. Sané's journey to Istanbul was confirmed by the Turkish league champions on social media late Wednesday.

Sané's tenure at Bayern Munich is approaching a conclusion with his contract expiration at the end of the month. Efforts to negotiate an extension proved ineffective throughout the season, unlike successful agreements with some of his teammates, such as Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich.

Sané's departure from Bayern marks the end of a five-year chapter, initiated by a substantial transfer from Manchester City in 2020. While securing four Bundesliga titles, Sané has faced scrutiny for inconsistency in his performances, particularly in European matches. This season, he netted 13 goals in 45 appearances, though made limited impact in the Champions League.