From Wreckage to Oakmont: Docherty's Unyielding Journey to the U.S. Open

Alistair Docherty endured a severe car accident that nearly derailed his golf career, but he defied the odds to qualify for the U.S. Open. Despite the crash and its aftermath, Docherty remains determined to make the most of this significant opportunity at Oakmont.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oakmont | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:36 IST
In a shocking turn of events, Alistair Docherty found himself amidst shattered glass and blood after his minivan was T-boned at an intersection just days ahead of an important tournament.

This harrowing incident didn't stop the 31-year-old golfer. Just over a week later, Docherty remarkably qualified for the U.S. Open, defying expectations and proving resilience.

Despite the trauma, Docherty is all set to compete at Oakmont, emphasizing confidence as his guiding star through this daunting yet life-altering phase of his career.

