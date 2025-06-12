Thrilling Tee-Off: U.S. Open Kicks Off at Oakmont

The U.S. Open commenced at the esteemed Oakmont Country Club under partly cloudy skies, presenting a formidable challenge for its participants. Bryson DeChambeau aims for a strong start in defending his title, while Scottie Scheffler, the tournament favorite, prepares for his later tee-off.

In a touching moment, amateur Matt Vogt, a former Oakmont caddie turned full-time dentist, had the distinction of taking the tournament's inaugural shot from the par-four first hole. DeChambeau, alongside British Open champion Xander Schauffele and Spain's Jose Luis Ballester, is set to tee off in the morning.

Meanwhile, world number one Scottie Scheffler, fresh from his PGA Championship win, will start his round later in the day alongside Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland. Set in the iconic Oakmont, known for its punishing rough and lightning-fast greens, the U.S. Open promises a rigorous test of golf prowess throughout the week.