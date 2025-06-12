PSG Eyes Club World Cup Glory After Champions League Triumph

Paris Saint-Germain, fresh off their maiden Champions League victory, is now keenly focused on conquering the new format of the Club World Cup. The Parisian giants aim to conclude their exceptional season with another historic win by adding the club world title to their trophy haul, which already includes a domestic double.

The revamped competition, taking place in the United States, boasts 32 of the world's top clubs, although several notable teams like Liverpool and Barcelona are absent due to qualification criteria. Nevertheless, PSG, along with top European clubs like Inter Milan and Real Madrid, represents a formidable contingent from Europe.

South American clubs, including Copa Libertadores champion Botafogo and Argentina's River Plate, are anticipated to present a substantial challenge to European dominance. FIFA aims to captivate global interest with this new format, with FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressing hope that this will become the ultimate global club championship.