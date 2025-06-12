Left Menu

Rahul Bose Champions Rugby's Rise in India

Rugby in India, led by Rahul Bose, is on the verge of becoming a viable career with the launch of the Rugby Premier League (RPL). The league aims to provide better financial opportunities for players. Bose believes the next three to four years could bring transformative changes to Indian rugby.

Professional rugby in India is yet to emerge as a financially sustainable career path, but national federation president Rahul Bose is optimistic that the Rugby Premier League (RPL) will alter this landscape in the coming years.

Known for his acting prowess, Bose has been a pivotal figure in Indian rugby, representing the country in 17 international matches. With the RPL set to kick off on June 15, Bose is hopeful of Indian players gaining massive exposure and earning lucrative contracts worth between Rs 50,000 to Rs 5.5 lakh over the two-week event.

Bose emphasized the potential of rugby players from economically underprivileged backgrounds earning a decent livelihood through increased financial support from the federation. He is enthusiastic about the RPL's role in accelerating talent development, comparing its impact to that of the Indian cricket structure, and highlighting the federation's award-winning developmental efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

