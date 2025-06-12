Diksha Dagar Shines Amidst Fierce Competition at Hulencourt Women’s Open

Diksha Dagar, part of the Indian contingent at the Hulencourt Women's Open, commenced the tournament with an even-par 72, marking a consistent display this season.

Dagar, positioned in the top-10 of the Ladies European Tour's Order of Merit, balanced her scorecard with three birdies and as many bogeys. Despite initial setbacks, she maintained poise throughout her game.

Meanwhile, the leaderboard saw Australia's Kelsey Bennett take the lead, showcasing extraordinary skill with nine birdies, establishing a strong early position. Newcomers in the field, including Rookie of the Year contender Helen Briem, continued to display promising talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)