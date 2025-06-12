Future Springbok Star: Ntokozo Makhaza's Journey Begins

Ntokozo Makhaza, although not immediately set to don the Springbok cap, has caught the eye of Coach Rassie Erasmus, earning him a place in the South Africa squad without professional play experience. The 23-year-old winger, from the University of Cape Town's Varsity Cup team, is noted for his goal-kicking prowess and agility on the wing.

Makhaza, currently undertaking studies in psychology and social development, discovered his early career break via social media. Erasmus, speaking to reporters, lauded Makhaza's consistent top performance in the Varsity Cup, hinting at his potential to overcome being overlooked in earlier selections.

While upcoming matches against the Barbarians, Italy, and Georgia may be premature for Makhaza, Erasmus remains hopeful of his future in the Springbok jersey. The team faces challenges with injured players, yet the return of World Cup winners like Pieter-Steph du Toit offers encouraging news for the squad's prospects.