Kevin De Bruyne Joins Napoli: A New Chapter in Italian Football
Kevin De Bruyne, a two-time Premier League player of the season, has signed with Serie A champion Napoli as a free agent after his contract with Manchester City expired. Welcomed by fans in Rome, De Bruyne joins former teammate Romelu Lukaku and will play alongside Scott McTominay.
Kevin De Bruyne, celebrated for his role as a two-time Premier League player of the season, has embarked on a new journey with Serie A champions Napoli. The announcement, emblazoned with 'KING KEV IS HERE' on social media, marks the end of his illustrious tenure at Manchester City as a free agent.
De Bruyne, 33, arrived in Rome amidst cheers from around 150 fans eager to catch a glimpse of the Belgian star at his medical check-up. Despite Napoli keeping the details of his contract under wraps, his move is seen as a significant acquisition for the Italian club.
In Napoli's midfield, De Bruyne is set to reunite with his Belgian compatriot Romelu Lukaku, while also joining forces with Serie A player of the year, Scott McTominay. This high-profile signing is speculated to have influenced Napoli coach Antonio Conte's decision to remain at the helm, eschewing a possible return to Juventus.
