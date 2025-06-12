Kevin De Bruyne Joins Napoli: A New Chapter in Italian Football

Kevin De Bruyne, celebrated for his role as a two-time Premier League player of the season, has embarked on a new journey with Serie A champions Napoli. The announcement, emblazoned with 'KING KEV IS HERE' on social media, marks the end of his illustrious tenure at Manchester City as a free agent.

De Bruyne, 33, arrived in Rome amidst cheers from around 150 fans eager to catch a glimpse of the Belgian star at his medical check-up. Despite Napoli keeping the details of his contract under wraps, his move is seen as a significant acquisition for the Italian club.

In Napoli's midfield, De Bruyne is set to reunite with his Belgian compatriot Romelu Lukaku, while also joining forces with Serie A player of the year, Scott McTominay. This high-profile signing is speculated to have influenced Napoli coach Antonio Conte's decision to remain at the helm, eschewing a possible return to Juventus.