Rugby Legend Tomasi Cama Embraces India in Historic RPL Launch

Tomasi Cama, the esteemed head coach of Delhi Redz and a legendary figure in New Zealand rugby, is savoring every moment of his visit to India as the Rugby Premier League (RPL) prepares for its first-ever season. The league's diverse International roster presents unique challenges and rewards for Cama, now a pivotal figure in this innovative sporting venture.

A decorated athlete, named World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year in 2012, Cama's presence is expected to elevate the RPL, potentially nurturing the next wave of Indian rugby talents. Reflecting on his experience in India, including his 2010 Commonwealth Games triumph, Cama shared his appreciation for the local culture and hospitality.

Emphasizing the league's franchise-based structure, Cama highlighted the diversity of his squad, which includes players from Argentina, Spain, Kenya, Ireland, Germany, and Hong Kong. This melting pot of talent has necessitated simplified communication strategies, yet Cama appreciates the camaraderie and collaborative spirit.

The RPL promises a rich future for Indian rugby, and Cama is optimistic about the league's nascent potential. He acknowledges the challenges ahead, but believes that success in this inaugural season will pave the way for enduring growth and excitement in Indian rugby.

