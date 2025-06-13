Warholm Shatters 300m Hurdles Record at Oslo Diamond League

In a spectacular display of athleticism, Norwegian hurdler Karsten Warholm shattered his own world record in the 300 metres hurdles at the Oslo Diamond League. Completing the race in an astonishing 32.67 seconds, Warholm surged past American rival Rai Benjamin to claim victory on home soil.

The event was a showcase of outstanding performances, with Armand Duplantis achieving an effortless win in the pole vault, while Nico Young set a new U.S. outdoor record in the 5,000 metres race. The evening was filled with personal bests and national records across multiple events.

Julien Alfred, Saint Lucia's first Olympic gold medallist, marked her return to competition with a standout performance in the 100m, eyeing world championship aspirations. Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Faith Cherotich also prevailed in their respective middle-distance and steeplechase events, highlighting the global talent on display in Oslo.