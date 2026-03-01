Varanasi's Green Triumph: World Record in Mass Tree Plantation
Varanasi set a new world record by planting over 2.51 lakh trees in an hour. The drive, managed by local authorities and organizations, created an urban forest on 350 acres, surpassing an eight-year-old Chinese record. This initiative aims to boost local ecology and municipal revenue.
In a momentous environmental achievement, Varanasi set a new world record by planting over 2.51 lakh trees in a single hour during a mass tree planting drive on Sunday in the Sujabad Domri area. This remarkable feat eclipsed an eight-year-old record previously held by China, according to local officials.
The initiative, diligently documented by a Guinness World Records team, was a collaborative effort spearheaded by the Varanasi Municipal Corporation and involved numerous social and governmental organizations. The record-breaking event created a sprawling 350-acre urban forest, signifying a substantial commitment to environmental conservation.
The plantation drive was meticulously monitored using advanced drone and digital technologies to ensure accuracy. Each sector within the forest is ingeniously named after the iconic Ganga Ghats of Kashi, with a diverse array of native, fruit, and medicinal trees planted. The project not only highlights Varanasi's environmental innovation but is also expected to generate significant revenue, contributing up to Rs 7 crore annually for the municipal corporation by its seventh year.
