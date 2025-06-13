Left Menu

Miami's Countdown to 2026 World Cup Amid Immigration Concerns

As Miami officials kick off a one-year countdown to the 2026 World Cup, their efforts focus on easing anxieties over stricter U.S. immigration policies potentially impacting international fans. Despite these concerns, Miami aims to welcome visitors with a celebration of its diverse community and global sporting spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 03:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 03:30 IST
As the clock ticks towards the 2026 World Cup, Miami launches its countdown, amid worries that U.S. immigration policies may dissuade international fans.

The city aims to alleviate these fears with events featuring local icons, reassuring the world of its welcoming nature.

As debates around security and border controls continue, Miami's multicultural community prepares to showcase its global sporting spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

