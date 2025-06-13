Miami's Countdown to 2026 World Cup Amid Immigration Concerns
As Miami officials kick off a one-year countdown to the 2026 World Cup, their efforts focus on easing anxieties over stricter U.S. immigration policies potentially impacting international fans. Despite these concerns, Miami aims to welcome visitors with a celebration of its diverse community and global sporting spirit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 03:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 03:30 IST
As the clock ticks towards the 2026 World Cup, Miami launches its countdown, amid worries that U.S. immigration policies may dissuade international fans.
The city aims to alleviate these fears with events featuring local icons, reassuring the world of its welcoming nature.
As debates around security and border controls continue, Miami's multicultural community prepares to showcase its global sporting spirit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Countdown to Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2026: A Spiritual Journey
Urgent Countdown: Thames Water's Future Hangs in Balance
PM Modi silent on US President Donald Trump's claims of brokering peace between India, Pakistan: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Nalanda.
Countdown to 2026: Security Forces Target Top Maoist Commanders
Countdown to Silence: Resilience's Uncertain Fate on Lunar Surface