Cadillac Secures Historic Pole at Le Mans: A Monumental Achievement

In a groundbreaking achievement, Cadillac secured the front row in qualifying for the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, marking its first pole position at the event. Britain's Alex Lynn led with a time of 3:23.166, closely followed by teammate Earl Bamber. This historic pole is Cadillac's first since Ford in 1967.

Cadillac marked a historic milestone by securing the front row in the qualifying session for the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race on Thursday. Britain's Alex Lynn clinched the pole position with a lap time of three minutes 23.166 seconds, driving the number 12 Team Jota Cadillac at the renowned Sarthe circuit.

New Zealand racer Earl Bamber secured the second position, trailing Lynn by just 0.167 seconds with the sister 38 car. The achievement is particularly significant as Cadillac becomes the first American manufacturer since Ford in 1967 to win outright pole at Le Mans.

Lynn, sharing the car with fellow Brit Will Stevens and Frenchman Norman Nato, expressed immense joy, stating the desire to secure the pole after narrowly missing it last year. This landmark moment brings a wave of excitement for Cadillac and motorsport fans alike as they prepare for the race's 93rd edition on Saturday.

