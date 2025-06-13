Sports Highlights: From Thunder's Determination to Historic Albatross
Recent sports news covers a wide array of events including the Thunder's strategy for Game 4, the Mets' pitcher Kodai Senga's injury, and a former caddie tackling the U.S. Open. Other highlights include NBA, MLB updates, and Patrick Reed's historic albatross at the U.S. Open.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 05:25 IST
In the latest roundup of sports news, the Oklahoma City Thunder remain undeterred in their pursuit of success in Game 4, while the Indiana Pacers maintain their stronghold in the series.
New York Mets' pitcher Kodai Senga left the game against the Washington Nationals with a hamstring strain, casting doubts on his immediate future as he awaits an MRI.
In golf, Matt Vogt's journey from a caddie to dentist and U.S. Open participant exemplified perseverance despite initial struggles, while Patrick Reed's sensational albatross highlighted the tournament's historical moments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sports
- Thunder
- Pacers
- Kodai Senga
- Mets
- U.S. Open
- Patrick Reed
- NBA
- MLB
- injury
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Tourist Vehicle Plummets into Teesta River, Leaving 11 Affected
Amari Avery's Dramatic Weekend: Swapping Clubs to Make the U.S. Open Cut
Bank Credit Growth Plummets to Single-Digits in May 2025
Spotlight on Top Contenders: The 125th U.S. Open Preview
Nemetschek Group Aims for Major Share in India's AEC/O Software Market