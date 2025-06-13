Hayden Criticizes Batters' Technical Flaws in WTC Final

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden has voiced concerns over the technical shortcomings observed in both South African and Australian batting line-ups during the World Test Championship final. The match saw a staggering 28 wickets fall in just two days, with players struggling to tackle the seam movement, according to reports from JioHotstar.

Throughout the second innings on Day 2, Australia's top order crumbled as Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, and Travis Head, among others, quickly departed, leaving the team floundering at 73/7. Hayden emphasized the need for Test cricket batters to adjust to slow scoring, a stark contrast to the aggressive mindset driven by T20 cricket.

Hayden highlighted how dismissals such as those of Labuschagne, Cameron Green, and Beau Webster resulted from failing to close the gap between body and ball, leading to errors like thick outside edges. He underscored the importance of 'smelling the leather'—getting close to the ball to maximize control. Former Indian head coach Sanjay Bangar also commented on modern batting styles, indicating the vulnerabilities they create under different conditions.

