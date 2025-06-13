Mari Muthu R Takes Sole Lead at PGTI NEXGEN with Impressive Comeback
In a riveting second day of the PGTI NEXGEN event at Forest Hill Golf and Country Club, Bengaluru's Mari Muthu R took the sole lead with an even-par 64, while debutant Umed Kumar dropped to second place. The competitive spirit was high with 41 professionals advancing to the final round.
- Country:
- India
On the second day of the PGTI NEXGEN tournament at Forest Hill Golf and Country Club in Punjab, Bengaluru's Mari Muthu R emerged as the sole leader. His even-par round of 64 brought him to a total of three-under 125, surpassing the rest of the field.
24-year-old Umed Kumar from Chandigarh, who was tied for first after the opening round, slipped to second place following a two-over 66, bringing his total to one-under 127. The challenging nine-hole course requires players to complete two laps, creating a demanding par-64 round.
The cut was set at 10-over 138, with 41 professionals making it to the final round. Mari Muthu's resilience was tested as he struggled early on, but he demonstrated remarkable composure by nailing three birdies in the last six holes. His strong wedge and chipping game turned a difficult day around, bolstering his confidence for the climactic final round.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chandigarh University's Global Exposure Programs: Shaping Future Leaders
Operation Shield: A Test of Resilience and Preparedness in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh
Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh Launches 50 AI-Augmented, Future-Ready Programs
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar to be on 3-day visit to Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh from 5th to 7th June
Pharmacy Council of India Gives Nod to Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh to Launch Courses at School of Pharmacy