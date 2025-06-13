Mari Muthu R Takes Sole Lead at PGTI NEXGEN with Impressive Comeback

On the second day of the PGTI NEXGEN tournament at Forest Hill Golf and Country Club in Punjab, Bengaluru's Mari Muthu R emerged as the sole leader. His even-par round of 64 brought him to a total of three-under 125, surpassing the rest of the field.

24-year-old Umed Kumar from Chandigarh, who was tied for first after the opening round, slipped to second place following a two-over 66, bringing his total to one-under 127. The challenging nine-hole course requires players to complete two laps, creating a demanding par-64 round.

The cut was set at 10-over 138, with 41 professionals making it to the final round. Mari Muthu's resilience was tested as he struggled early on, but he demonstrated remarkable composure by nailing three birdies in the last six holes. His strong wedge and chipping game turned a difficult day around, bolstering his confidence for the climactic final round.

(With inputs from agencies.)