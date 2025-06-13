Bengaluru Stampede Fallout: RCB Official Granted Bail Amid Investigation

In a significant legal development, Nikhil Sosale, a senior official of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has been granted interim bail after being arrested in connection with the deadly stampede that took place during the team's IPL victory celebration. The Karnataka High Court's decision comes more than a week after the tragic incident that resulted in 11 fatalities.

The stampede erupted outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, drawing criticism for the event's management as an estimated 3 lakh fans gathered to celebrate RCB's maiden IPL title triumph. The chaos during the celebration has led to mounting pressure on RCB and its event management partner, DNA Networks, both named in the FIR filed by local authorities.

In light of the tragedy, two top officials from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) resigned, citing moral responsibility. Meanwhile, an internal investigation by RCB's parent company, Diageo, is anticipated, further scrutinizing the series of events and decision-making leading up to that fateful day. RCB has since offered condolences to the victims' families, maintaining a muted response as investigations progress.