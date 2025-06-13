Inzaghi's Departure: A Career on the Move
Filippo Inzaghi has mutually parted ways with Pisa after leading them to Serie A, marking their return following 34 years. This experienced Italian manager, known for promoting teams like Venezia and Benevento, is speculated to join Serie B club Palermo according to local reports.
Filippo Inzaghi has parted company with Pisa, the Serie A club announced Friday. The decision comes just weeks after he steered the Tuscan side to promotion from Italy's second division, marking their return to the top flight after 34 years.
Inzaghi, the 51-year-old former Italian striker and older brother of Simone Inzaghi, began his managerial journey at AC Milan. During his tenure, he secured promotions with Venezia and Benevento, showcasing his strategic prowess.
As conjecture swirls about his next move, Italian media suggests that Inzaghi is expected to take the reins at Serie B's Palermo, continuing his track record of elevating teams to higher leagues.
