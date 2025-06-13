Inzaghi's Departure: A Career on the Move

Filippo Inzaghi has parted company with Pisa, the Serie A club announced Friday. The decision comes just weeks after he steered the Tuscan side to promotion from Italy's second division, marking their return to the top flight after 34 years.

Inzaghi, the 51-year-old former Italian striker and older brother of Simone Inzaghi, began his managerial journey at AC Milan. During his tenure, he secured promotions with Venezia and Benevento, showcasing his strategic prowess.

As conjecture swirls about his next move, Italian media suggests that Inzaghi is expected to take the reins at Serie B's Palermo, continuing his track record of elevating teams to higher leagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)