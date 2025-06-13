Liverpool's Record-Breaking Transfer: Florian Wirtz Joins the Reds
Liverpool has signed attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for a record 116 million pounds. The 22-year-old Germany international's transfer includes a guaranteed 100 million pounds with additional 16 million pounds in potential add-ons, breaking a new British transfer record.
Liverpool has reached an agreement to sign Florian Wirtz, an attacking midfielder from Bayer Leverkusen, in a deal valued at a British record of 116 million pounds. The transaction marks a significant development in the Premier League transfer market.
The 22-year-old Germany international's package comprises a guaranteed flat fee of 100 million pounds, with an extra 16 million pounds based on certain performance-related add-ons. Once completed, it will surpass Chelsea's previous record initial fee for Enzo Fernandez in 2023.
Reports indicate that Wirtz will soon undergo a medical examination at Liverpool. Fans anticipate his contribution to the club's long-term vision to maintain its winning edge, further reinforced by his reunion with former teammate Jeremie Frimpong.
