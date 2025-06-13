Left Menu

Sophie Ecclestone Returns to Strengthen England for T20I Clash with India

Sophie Ecclestone rejoins the England squad for a five-match T20I series against India starting June 28, after a brief break. The tour will also feature a three-match ODI series. Ecclestone's return is expected to strengthen the team ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Sophie Ecclestone, the celebrated left-arm spinner, is back in the England squad for the upcoming T20I series against India after a temporary hiatus.

Renowned for her exceptional bowling, Ecclestone's return comes as a strategic bolster to an England side that recently swept West Indies 3-0.

Her inclusion is seen as key preparation ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, promising exciting matches against India's formidable team starting June 28.

