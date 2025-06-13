Inter Milan's Strategic Debt Maneuver: Early Bond Repayment Ahead

Inter Milan, a Champions League finalist, is set to early repay a 415 million euro high-yield bond within this month. The Italian soccer club is planning this financial maneuver as it gears up to source funds from a new debt agreement, per their statement released on Friday.

The bond had been issued in 2022 by the club's media company, which oversees broadcasting and sponsorship activities for the Serie A team. The company aims to redeem the bond on June 26, contingent on securing funds from a pre-redemption date debt funding operation.

Typically, businesses take the route of early debt repayment to achieve improved financial conditions. Since United States investment firm Oaktree controls Inter Milan, the club is reportedly engaging private debt investors to negotiate better terms for its financial obligations.