Mehidy Hasan Miraz: Navigating Bangladesh's ODI Revival

Mehidy Hasan Miraz faces a challenging task as he takes over as captain of Bangladesh's ODI team during a low ICC ranking phase. His debut assignment is a series in Sri Lanka, aiming for a historic win despite Bangladesh's limited success in ODIs there.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 23:36 IST
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Photo: Instagram/Mehidy Hasan Miraz). Image Credit: ANI
Mehidy Hasan Miraz is set to lead Bangladesh's one-day international (ODI) team in a critical phase as the side struggles to rebound from its lowest ICC ranking in nearly two decades. Taking charge at this pivotal juncture, Miraz's leadership skills are immediately put to the test during an upcoming series in Sri Lanka.

The series is scheduled to start on July 8, and despite Bangladesh's historically modest record in Sri Lanka, where they have secured only four victories in 36 ODIs, Miraz is optimistic. "We aim to secure our first ODI series win in Sri Lanka," he confidently stated to ESPNcricinfo. This assignment marks Bangladesh's return to 50-over matches since their unimpressive Champions Trophy performance earlier this year.

Mehidy, who previously captained the team during a 3-0 series defeat against West Indies in December in Shanto's absence, is now stepping into a more permanent role. With a credible history as the most successful Under-19 captain, Miraz is keen to leverage past learnings from former leaders. He believes that strong decision-making in critical moments will be crucial, prioritizing team-wide success over individual roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

