Vasseur Confronts Media Over 'Disrespectful' Speculation

Fred Vasseur, the boss of Ferrari's Formula One team, has hit back at recent media reports from Italy, which he branded as disrespectful and harmful to team morale.

Despite Lewis Hamilton's public support, rumors have swirled about Vasseur's job security and driver Charles Leclerc's potential departure, issues Vasseur addressed with determination by affirming his and Leclerc's commitment to Ferrari.

Vasseur, who took charge in 2023, stressed the importance of stability and expressed frustration at the speculation affecting his team's focus in their pursuit of a championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)