India's Blue Tigresses Gear Up for AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Thailand

The Indian senior women's football team, led by coach Crispin Chettri, embarks on a quest for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Thailand. The 24-member squad faces Mongolia, Timor Leste, Iraq, and Thailand. Training in Bengaluru, the Blue Tigresses are optimistic despite player injuries.

India women's team head coach Crispin Chettri (Image: AIFF media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's senior women's football team is set to compete in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Thailand, as announced by head coach Crispin Chettri on Monday. The 24-member squad will face Mongolia, Timor Leste, Iraq, and host nation Thailand in Group B.

The team, dubbed the Blue Tigresses, wrapped up preparations with a six-week camp in Bengaluru. Amid this, players like Karishma Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, and Renu were sidelined due to injuries. However, the coach remains hopeful due to a blend of experienced and younger players stepping up.

Arrival in Chiang Mai is slated for Monday evening, offering a week of acclimatisation before matches at the 700th Anniversary of Chiang Mai Stadium. Matches, crucial for qualifying for the Women's Asian Cup in Australia 2026 and the FIFA World Cup, will be broadcast online.

