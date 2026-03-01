Marco Bezzecchi Secures Historic Victory at Thailand Grand Prix

In a thrilling display at the Thailand Grand Prix, Marco Bezzecchi triumphed with a commanding lead, leading from start to finish. The Aprilia rider recovered from a disappointing sprint race crash to secure his third consecutive Grand Prix victory, marking a significant milestone for the Italian team.

Bezzecchi's performance left rivals in his wake, with KTM's Pedro Acosta and Trackhouse's Raul Fernandez completing the podium. His teammate, Jorge Martin, along with Ai Ogura, rounded off an impressive top-five finish for Aprilia, showcasing the manufacturer's growing dominance.

Ducati's defending MotoGP champion, Marc Marquez, faced a setback as he started second but retired due to a rear tire puncture on lap 21. The race highlighted both the triumphs and challenges in this season opener, setting the tone for an exciting competition ahead.