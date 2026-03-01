Left Menu

Marco Bezzecchi Secures Historic Victory at Thailand Grand Prix

Marco Bezzecchi dominated the Thailand Grand Prix, leading from start to finish and achieving a historic third consecutive victory for Aprilia. Despite crashing in the sprint race, Bezzecchi redeemed himself with a decisive win. Ducati's Marc Marquez retired early, marking a challenging day for the defending champion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 14:30 IST
Marco Bezzecchi Secures Historic Victory at Thailand Grand Prix

In a thrilling display at the Thailand Grand Prix, Marco Bezzecchi triumphed with a commanding lead, leading from start to finish. The Aprilia rider recovered from a disappointing sprint race crash to secure his third consecutive Grand Prix victory, marking a significant milestone for the Italian team.

Bezzecchi's performance left rivals in his wake, with KTM's Pedro Acosta and Trackhouse's Raul Fernandez completing the podium. His teammate, Jorge Martin, along with Ai Ogura, rounded off an impressive top-five finish for Aprilia, showcasing the manufacturer's growing dominance.

Ducati's defending MotoGP champion, Marc Marquez, faced a setback as he started second but retired due to a rear tire puncture on lap 21. The race highlighted both the triumphs and challenges in this season opener, setting the tone for an exciting competition ahead.

TRENDING

1
'Over 4,000 km of highways built in TN since 2014, today happy to lay foundation stones for 2 major NH projects,' says PM Modi in Madurai.

'Over 4,000 km of highways built in TN since 2014, today happy to lay founda...

 India
2
Stranded in the UAE: Flight Cancellations Hit Madhya Pradesh Travelers Amid West Asia Conflict

Stranded in the UAE: Flight Cancellations Hit Madhya Pradesh Travelers Amid ...

 India
3
Over last decade, Railways undergone historic transformation: PM Modi in Madurai.

Over last decade, Railways undergone historic transformation: PM Modi in Mad...

 India
4
Alireza Arafi Joins Iran's Leadership Council

Alireza Arafi Joins Iran's Leadership Council

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026