Bulls and Bravehearts Dominate Rugby Premier League with Commanding Wins

The Rugby Premier League saw dominant performances with Chennai Bulls and Bengaluru Bravehearts securing decisive victories. Bengaluru Bravehearts defeated Kalinga Black Tigers 35-10, powered by outstanding plays from key players. Meanwhile, Chennai Bulls overcame Mumbai Dreamers 31-17, marking a successful match day for both teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:43 IST
The Rugby Premier League witnessed impressive victories as the Chennai Bulls and Bengaluru Bravehearts claimed comprehensive wins in their latest encounters. On Monday, the Bengaluru Bravehearts delivered a masterclass by defeating the Kalinga Black Tigers 35-10. Despite the Black Tigers initially seizing the lead through Lucas Lacamp's try in the first quarter, the Bravehearts retaliated with strong gameplay.

Philip Wokorach starred for the Bravehearts, scoring two crucial tries, while teammates Akuila Rokolisoa, Iowane Teba, and Mohit Khatri added one try each to the scoreboard. Their cohesive strategy and skills turned the match in their favor, showcasing their prowess on the field.

In another matchup, the Chennai Bulls faced the Mumbai Dreamers and secured a 31-17 victory, demonstrating their dominance. The Bulls efficiently managed the game, overcoming any challenges posed by the Dreamers to end the day on a high note. The matches highlighted the competitive spirit and talent prevalent in the Rugby Premier League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

