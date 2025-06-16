Miami Hosts Club World Cup's Explosive Kickoff Amidst 'Messi Mania'

The expanded Club World Cup has launched in Miami with an enthusiastic reception, bolstered by the presence of football icon Lionel Messi. FIFA's controversial decision to grant Inter Miami a spot in the tournament has proven successful, drawing in 61,000 spectators for a match against Egyptian team Al-Ahly.

During the opening weekend, strong attendance continued with notable matches such as Paris St Germain dominating Atletico Madrid 4-0 and Bayern Munich's significant 10-0 win over Auckland City, highlighting the disparity between some teams. South American fans, notably over 1,000 Boca Juniors supporters, added to the festive atmosphere in the city.

A groundbreaking $1 billion broadcast partnership with DAZN, influenced by Saudi Arabia's SURJ Sports Investment, aims to transform the tournament into a major digital event, ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Despite some locals unaware of the event, FIFA touts the success of its new 32-team format and anticipates continued momentum.

