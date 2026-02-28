Left Menu

Security Tussle with Fan Leaves Messi Unscathed in Miami Victory

Lionel Messi was brought down by a security guard during a friendly match between Inter Miami and Independiente del Valle. The incident occurred as the guard restrained a fan who reached Messi on the field. Despite the fall, Messi was unharmed and continued the game, scoring the winning penalty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 01:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 01:04 IST
In a dramatic turn of events during Inter Miami's friendly against Ecuadorean champions Independiente del Valle, soccer superstar Lionel Messi was inadvertently brought to the ground by a security guard. The chaos ensued near the match's conclusion when a shirtless fan approached Messi, the twice-reigning MLS Most Valuable Player.

The eager fan managed to wrap his arms around Messi in the center circle, prompting immediate intervention from security. In the scuffle, the guard inadvertently dragged Messi down while subduing the pitch invader. Despite the fall, Messi, 38, quickly got back on his feet and was unharmed, much to the relief of onlookers.

The incident occurred at Estadio Juan Ramon Loubriel in Bayamon, a match initially postponed due to a previous injury of Messi's. The Argentine icon had come off the bench in the second half, scoring the match-winning penalty that ensured Miami's 2-1 victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

