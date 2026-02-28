Security Tussle with Fan Leaves Messi Unscathed in Miami Victory

In a dramatic turn of events during Inter Miami's friendly against Ecuadorean champions Independiente del Valle, soccer superstar Lionel Messi was inadvertently brought to the ground by a security guard. The chaos ensued near the match's conclusion when a shirtless fan approached Messi, the twice-reigning MLS Most Valuable Player.

The eager fan managed to wrap his arms around Messi in the center circle, prompting immediate intervention from security. In the scuffle, the guard inadvertently dragged Messi down while subduing the pitch invader. Despite the fall, Messi, 38, quickly got back on his feet and was unharmed, much to the relief of onlookers.

The incident occurred at Estadio Juan Ramon Loubriel in Bayamon, a match initially postponed due to a previous injury of Messi's. The Argentine icon had come off the bench in the second half, scoring the match-winning penalty that ensured Miami's 2-1 victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)