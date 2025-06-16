Left Menu

HYROX Expands India Race Calendar for 2025-26 Season

HYROX, the global fitness race known for its unique blend of running and functional workouts, has unveiled its India race schedule for the 2025-26 season, marking its first full rollout. The season will feature events in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, aiming to foster a national fitness community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 22:59 IST
Athletics racing in a HYROX event. (Photo: HYROX India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

HYROX, a pioneering fitness competition that merges running with functional workout stations, has announced the dates for its India race calendar for the 2025-26 season. Following a successful debut in Mumbai, the races will now include events in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, according to an official release.

Deepak Raj, Head of HYROX India, revealed that this is the first time the event will feature a full-season calendar, signaling the brand's commitment to long-term growth in India. 'From north to west to south, we're building a community that's competitive, inclusive, and ready to race,' he stated.

HYROX provides an eight-round race format that appeals to participants of all athletic levels, from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts. The events, scheduled between July 2025 and April 2026, are part of a broader initiative to tap into India's increasing interest in fitness and community-oriented sport formats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

