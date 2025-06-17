Clara Tauson Advances in Nottingham Open After Defeating Kimberly Birrell

Clara Tauson, seeded second from Denmark, progressed to the second round of the Nottingham Open after defeating Australian Kimberly Birrell with a score of 7-5, 6-2. The rising star will next face Russia's Anna Blinkova, following her impressive WTA 1000 final appearance in Dubai earlier this year.

Olga Danilovic, the ninth seed, saw her campaign cut short with a loss to Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska, who secured her victory by winning a second set tiebreak. Yastremska is set to compete against Croatian qualifier Antonia Ruzic in the upcoming match.

In other matches, British wildcard Hannah Klugman faced a defeat against fourth seed Yulia Putintseva. Leylah Fernandez, the fifth seed from Canada, battled to a three-set win against Suzan Lamens, while Czech player Linda Noskova outlasted Romanian lucky loser Anca Todoni in a tightly contested match.