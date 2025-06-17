Left Menu

Heartbreak for Drogheda: UEFA Appeal Dismissed

Drogheda United's appeal against their removal from the Conference League was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport due to UEFA rules on multi-club ownership. The decision impacts Drogheda financially, resulting in lost prize money and affecting their fans. The UEFA expert panel maintains strict rules to safeguard sporting integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 17-06-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 09:12 IST
Heartbreak for Drogheda: UEFA Appeal Dismissed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has denied Drogheda United's appeal against their exclusion from the upcoming Conference League season. The judgment hinges on UEFA's strict regulations surrounding multi-club ownership, which aim to maintain sporting fairness. Drogheda, owned by the Trivela Group alongside Danish team Silkeborg, faced sanctions due to shared ownership concerns.

The decision costs Drogheda significant UEFA prize money, approximately 350,000 euros, and has left the club and its supporters reeling. Acknowledging their procedural misstep, Drogheda expressed their regret to fans, citing 'great heartbreak and disbelief' over the ruling. Despite the setback, the club accepts responsibility for unmet deadlines and organizational oversight.

This incident highlights UEFA's continued efforts to enforce compliance among clubs with shared ownership. Prior cases with other high-profile clubs have led to the imposition of transfer bans and the establishment of blind trusts. As UEFA prepares for future qualifying rounds, the case underscores the importance of adhering to regulations that prioritize sporting integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025