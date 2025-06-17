Heartbreak for Drogheda: UEFA Appeal Dismissed

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has denied Drogheda United's appeal against their exclusion from the upcoming Conference League season. The judgment hinges on UEFA's strict regulations surrounding multi-club ownership, which aim to maintain sporting fairness. Drogheda, owned by the Trivela Group alongside Danish team Silkeborg, faced sanctions due to shared ownership concerns.

The decision costs Drogheda significant UEFA prize money, approximately 350,000 euros, and has left the club and its supporters reeling. Acknowledging their procedural misstep, Drogheda expressed their regret to fans, citing 'great heartbreak and disbelief' over the ruling. Despite the setback, the club accepts responsibility for unmet deadlines and organizational oversight.

This incident highlights UEFA's continued efforts to enforce compliance among clubs with shared ownership. Prior cases with other high-profile clubs have led to the imposition of transfer bans and the establishment of blind trusts. As UEFA prepares for future qualifying rounds, the case underscores the importance of adhering to regulations that prioritize sporting integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)