Online Abuse in Tennis: Boulter Speaks Out on Death Threats

British tennis player Katie Boulter has received death threats during the French Open, highlighting a growing issue of online abuse targeted at athletes. Boulter expressed concern over the impact on younger players, as gambling-related anger fuels threatening messages. The ITF and WTA have launched initiatives to protect players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-06-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 13:31 IST
Katie Boulter
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British tennis player Katie Boulter has voiced her distress over receiving death threats during the French Open, as reported in a recent BBC interview. Boulter highlighted the pervasive nature of online abuse, expressing concern that this growing issue is impacting younger players in the sport.

Boulter, ranked 39 in the WTA, attributed many of the abusive messages to disgruntled gamblers betting on her matches. The threats were intensified after her initial tie-break loss during a match against Carole Monnet. Despite winning the match, the online ire did not subside.

In a response to this concerning trend, the ITF, WTA, and associated bodies launched the Threat Matrix initiative, which aims to monitor and address online abuse. Data indicates a significant portion of these threats are linked to anger over betting outcomes, posing a serious concern for upcoming tournaments like Wimbledon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

