Ardie Savea's Sabbatical: A Journey to Japan

All Blacks star Ardie Savea will take a sabbatical from Super Rugby with Moana Pasifika to join Japan's Kobe Steelers in 2024. Despite the move, he remains committed to New Zealand Rugby and will return to international play by 2026, while his departure impacts Moana's rising momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 13:52 IST
Ardie Savea

Ardie Savea, renowned New Zealand rugby player and former World Rugby Player of the Year, is set to take a sabbatical in Japan, stepping away from Moana Pasifika to join the Kobe Steelers in 2024 as announced by New Zealand Rugby on Tuesday.

His absence is a setback for Moana fans after a successful season that nearly saw them advance to the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs, largely due to Savea's contributions. "This year at Moana Pasifika was the happiest I've been in my career," Savea said, expressing both his commitment and longing for the team despite his temporary departure.

The sabbatical system allows senior All Blacks to explore foreign club opportunities while remaining loyal to NZR commitments. Moana coach Tana Umaga and NZR representatives emphasize the flexibility and long-term benefits this creates for both the player and New Zealand Rugby.

(With inputs from agencies.)

