Zorawar Legacy: An Epic Trail of Valor

The historic 'Zorawar trail bike rally' concluded triumphantly at the Hari Singh Thapa Sports Stadium, highlighting the valor of General Zorawar Singh. Organized by the Panchshul brigade of the Indian Army, the eight-day journey marked its end with a grand ceremony attended by renowned sportspersons and officials.

Named after the celebrated military general Zorawar Singh, the rally retraced his army's historic expeditions through the scenic trails of Ladakh, Tibet, and Baltistan. Covering religious and historical landmarks like Gurudwara Nanakmatta Sahib and Om Parvat, the route honored Singh's indelible legacy.

The rally saw spirited participation from 23 Army bikers, including four women, showcasing their adventurous zeal. The event was graced by Major General Rajendra Roy, Chief of Staff, Uttar Bharat, highlighting the significance of this commemorative journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)