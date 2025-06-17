Left Menu

Ravi Shastri Advocates for Young Talent: Sai Sudharsan's Test Debut Anticipated

Former India coach Ravi Shastri backs young Sai Sudharsan to debut and bat at No.3 in the Test series against England. Shastri also supports Karun Nair's inclusion at No.5 after his impressive first-class career. India begins its series in England with Shubman Gill as the new captain.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri is championing a wave of young talent in Indian cricket. As the series against England looms, Shastri sees promising potential in 23-year-old Sai Sudharsan, who he believes should ascend to the No.3 batting position. Sudharsan's recent form, including a standout IPL season, has solidified his credentials for a Test debut.

According to Shastri, Shubman Gill will take on his first role as India's captain, alongside seasoned opener K L Rahul. Shastri advocates Rahul's opening due to his prior successful tour in England. At number five, the former coach endorses Karun Nair's comeback, highlighting Nair's illustrious run in the domestic circuit as an indicator of his readiness for international Test cricket.

On the bowling front, Shastri eyes a strategic approach with three pacers - Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah. However, conditions in Leeds may sway the decision towards including left-armer Arshdeep Singh. India aims to secure its first Test series win in England since 2007.

