Exciting Moves and Epic Showdowns: A Roundup of Sports Highlights

In a major development for motor racing enthusiasts, the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal has secured its place on the Formula One calendar through 2035. The announcement came following a four-year extension to the existing contract, coupled with a media rights renewal involving Bell Media.

In other sports news, the Montreal Victoire made headlines by signing forward Shiann Darkangelo to a two-year contract, while the Toronto Sceptres secured goaltender Elaine Chuli and forward Claire Dalton with one-year deals, highlighting significant shifts in PWHL line-ups.

Meanwhile, the cancellation of a highly-anticipated race between Olympic champion Noah Lyles and NFL star Tyreek Hill, along with Caitlin Clark's commanding return generating massive TV ratings, has dominated athletics news. In tennis, Carlos Alcaraz advanced amid challenges at Queen's Club, while Naomi Osaka faced an early exit at the Berlin Open.

